SACKETS HARBOR — At the corner of Main and Broad streets, new banners advertise the continuing work to restore a beloved village icon: “Preserving a Landmark, Sustaining a Legacy.”
The bell and clock tower of the United Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Broad St., was completed and rededicated in August 1900 following two fires that destroyed previous Presbyterian churches in the village. The bell tower holds a set of 10 bells that were a gift from Marietta Pickering Hay, daughter of Great Lakes Capt. Augustus A. Pickering.
Years of harsh weather have taken their toll, damaging masonry and threatening structural integrity. Restoration efforts have been underway since 2020, initiated by the Sackets Harbor United Presbyterian Church, the steward of the community tower and bells.
To kick off fundraising for the next phases of the project, an event next week will allow community members to learn more about the restoration work and its significance, and maybe even interact with a few historical figures.
The Community Campaign Kickoff Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Sackets Harbor Ballroom. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Three “Tower Persons,” people from the past who played major roles in the tower’s history. Present day community members will share why preserving the historic landmark is so important.
“It’ll be really the first opportunity we’ve had to take the story of the tower to the whole community,” said John W. Deans, former village mayor and member of the restoration committee. “We have some folks who have already stepped forward and said this is a powerfully important restoration project for our village and we want to be supportive. And they’ll say a word or two about that and why.”
Mr. Deans will be master of ceremonies for the kickoff event. Janet Quinn, committee co-chair, will provide an update on the campaign. Richard T. Stephens, co-chair, will also speak about the project.
“The assurance that we want to give people is the program will be kept right to the point, no long-winded speeches,” Mr. Deans said.
The fundraising goal of the campaign is $300,000. The overall project will have a price tag of about $600,000.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other setbacks got in the way of making visits to ask for donations, so work was previously done over the phone.
Project partners include the Northern New York Community Foundation, the New York Landmarks Conservancy and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Those wishing to donate to the restoration project can do so through the Northern New York Community Foundation or through the project’s website: www.restoreshtower.org.
Mr. Stephens found the first big chunk of brick that had fallen from the tower in 2018, and realized something needed to be done sooner rather than later.
Broad construction goals for the tower are to repair all deteriorating brick and mortar, replace flashing, and re-caulk around all windows, doors and clock faces. The granite steps leading to the front doors will be re-caulked, and the buttresses on the front corners of the annex, what used to be Hay Library, will have deteriorated brick and mortar replaced.
“Work wise, they’re moving right along,” Mr. Stephens said. “The current contracts, there’s just a little bit more to do. We’ll sit down with (Lupini Construction) and talk about which is the most important to do next. Stage two is the next place we’ll go and that’s mostly masonry work.”
