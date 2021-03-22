ADAMS — Kreg L. Davis thinks it’s high time the village had a community playground again, since the last steel-constructed one became unusable years ago and was left in a state of disrepair.
It’s been about 20 years since the village has had a usable playground at the Institute Street location, but Mr. Davis, along with the rest of the village board and community members, is looking to change that.
The land the previous playground occupied was given back to the village a few years ago, and Mr. Davis has made it his mission to make sure the community gets a playground once again to get kids outside and active.
“I grew up here, and everybody always says the same thing, ‘Hey, when are we going to get a playground?’” he said. “As soon as we can get the money built up we’re going to get a playground. I’m not going to stop until it happens.”
The village has gotten one estimate so far for the total cost of the project, estimated at about $300,000, but is still shopping around as its final plan for the site is still subject to change. Currently, there is talk of potential walking paths and adding benches along the way, with the playground in the center of the large lot of land.
Mr. Davis really started to pay attention to the lack of a playground like he once enjoyed as a kid when his own kids were growing up and didn’t have anywhere to go. He moved away from the area for a few years, but when he returned, he knew it was time for a change.
Proposals have not yet been done, but fundraising for the project began a year and a half ago, with the village Revitalization Committee in the process of hosting fundraisers and talking to suppliers. The next thing they knew, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and stopped all of their work in its tracks.
Now, fundraising is underway again, and once the necessary amount has been raised, the community will see a playground once again.
Three past fundraisers yielded about $9,463, the village of Adams donated $10,000 to the cause and an ongoing can drive has raised a little more than $200 so far.
There are many more cans to be counted and this fundraiser will be ongoing, with any Griffs Redemption locations in upstate New York accepting donations for the cause. There is also a plan in place for a chili cook-off at the VFW in Adams on April 18.
Mr. Davis said he is going to start a fundraiser on Facebook as well for other donations that people want to give.
“I’m full tilt with this,” he said. “I’m doing the best that I can and I’m going to keep doing the best that I can. My community means a lot to me. I grew up here, and it’s time that we had a playground.”
Mr. Davis noted that this is fully a community effort, with everyone coming together to make this happen. While it may take a few years to raise all the funding needed, there are many invested in the project who will not stop until it has been completed. They are also looking into grant opportunities and just became part of the Tug Hill Council, which could aid in finding grant money.
Still, in the early stages of the project, it’s going to take more meetings to figure out what exactly the playground and surrounding area will look like, and community input will be sought so those who will benefit from the project can have their say in what goes into it.
“We appreciate everybody’s support that’s backing us, and personally, I appreciate everybody that’s gotten a hold of me,” Mr. Davis said. “I love my community, and it shows how much they love each other. It’s just amazing to be part of such a wonderful community. We’re always looking for more people to step up and help out if they want to. It’s a great way to get to know your community a little bit better.”
For those looking to make cash donations for the effort, Mr. Davis can be reached at 315-955-5859 and checks can be made to the Adams Revitalization Committee, attn. Lory Cobb, at 68 E. Church St., Adams, NY 13605.
