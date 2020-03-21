G & C Foods to present Oswego County Opportunities Bowl-A-Fun

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier has announced that G & C Foods has signed on as the presenting sponsor of OCO’s annual Bowl-A-Fun. To be held Saturday, April 25 at Lakeview Lanes, 723 West Broadway in Fulton. This year’s OCO Bowl-A-Fun is titled Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl.
Proceeds from Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl will support OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative to help families succeed through empowerment, support, and connecting them with the resources that can help them do so.
“We are proud to count such a caring and community-minded company as G & C Foods among our supporters,” said Cooper-Currier. “As an anti-poverty agency OCO’s mission is ‘building futures, changing lives’ as we help people overcome barriers to success and reach their goals. The programs and services we offer at OCO provide our clients a hand up. We are committed to fighting poverty and helping people thrive in a healthy and safe community. We are appreciative of the fact that not only does G & C Foods help sponsor our Bowl-A-Fun; they send several teams of employees to participate in this fun event. G & C Foods’ commitment to our community and its support of our programs is inspiring.”
OCO’s Somewhere Over the Rain-Bowl will have teams on the lookout for lions, tigers and bears as they wander down the yellow brick road to bowl on the lollipop lanes. There will even be bad witches and good witches joining in on the festivities!
OCO’s Bowl-A-Fun offers a morning flight with check in at 11 a.m. and an afternoon flight with a check in at 1:30 p.m. In addition to bowling there will be a number of drawings for prizes, costume contests, an Oz trivia contest, prizes for the winning team in each flight, a 50/50 drawing and more.
Deadline for registration is April 10 with team spots being filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Secure a team’s spot by visiting www.oco.org for a registration form. Registration is $500 for a five person team. Sponsorship and corporate team opportunities are also available. For more information on team registration, donations and sponsorships visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.