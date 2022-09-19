CANTON — The eighth annual GardenShare Fight Hunger Fair and 5K was scheduled to have some changes from the first seven events. The rainy weather on Sunday added a few more changes.
Previous Fight Hunger 5Ks were held at the Remington Recreation Trail in Canton and were purely running events.
This event was planned for the Canton Village Park and was set to have a kind of community fair feel with representatives from other social services organizations providing information and activities.
On Friday, with rainy weather in the forecast, the event was moved from the park to St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Field House.
Still, close to 100 runners and walkers showed up for the event to take three laps around the St. Lawrence University soccer and baseball fields and raise money for GardenShare while braving a constant late summer drizzle.
“It’s the first time we have done the event as a fair type thing,” GardenShare Executive Director Carlene L. Doane said. “We wanted to be a little more visible and have a little more interaction.”
The event is held each September, which is Hunger Action Month, Ms. Doane said.
Hunger awareness has become critical, Ms. Doane said, now that the pandemic is waning.
“It’s not in the news every day anymore,” she said.
With universal free school lunches a thing of the past, many families are feeling the loss.
“This has been a shocker for some families,” Ms. Doane said.
GardenShare, a food access advocacy agency, began in the late 1990s when Phil Harnden started an organization for gardeners to share their surplus produce to local food pantries.
Mr. Harnden was at the event Sunday and was presented with GardenShare’s Growing Community Award.
“He saw a need in our community to connect the local food system with people that were struggling to access fresh, locally grown and raised food,” Ms. Doane said. “He had a vision not only to address the root causes but to take action.”
Mr. Harnden developed a local growing guide, a monthly newsletter to share information about food insecurity. He motivated volunteers and brought national food access experts to speak here, introduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program access at farmers markets, got senior citizens bused to farmers markets and created a pilot program for the current Bonus Buck program that GardenShare runs at farmers markets, Ms. Doane said.
“For those of you that are young, I wish that you could find a group of people that you could join with and work on some common cause, because you build friendships and memories that you will feed off of for the rest of your life,” Mr. Harnden said. “Thanks for being here and supporting GardenShare. It is great of you, thanks.”
