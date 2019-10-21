WATERTOWN — Operation Warm the City will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St.
Garland City is teaming up with the Lock 1 Distilling Company of Phoenix to assist Watertown Firefighters Local 191 with its annual Coats for Kids donation.
Garland City will be offering special drinks and food items for the evening, as well as a tasting of Inferno 101 with Lock 1.
A donation box will be set up, and all money will benefit the foundation, as well as 10% of all sales between 6 and 9 p.m. The Sackets Boathouse, Lock 1 Distilling Company and Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas donated items that will be raffled off during the night to raise more money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.