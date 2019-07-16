Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Fundraiser set for July 20

OSWEGO - The Dunsmoor family of Oswego hopes to help youth in the community by establishing the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation.
The inaugural Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Fundraiser to raise money for the foundation’s good work will take place from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at “Lake Elizabeth,” 779 County Route 53, in the town of Scriba. The event honors the memory of Garrett Dunsmoor, an Oswego High and St. Lawrence University graduate who at age 22 lost his life in a tragic accidental fall while traveling in Europe last summer.
His family says Garrett was a smart, funny, kind and humble young man who was passionate about education, athletics, music, film and social issues. Garrett graduated cum laude from St. Lawrence University with a double major in communications and business. He played two years of varsity football and four years of varsity lacrosse. He graduated from Oswego High School where he was a proud Buccaneer, a three-sport athlete and a high honor student.
His warm smile was constant and contagious — he had an incredible gift of impacting everyone he met.
In an effort to continue his legacy, the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation was established to enrich the lives and invest in the future of youth in and around the Oswego community.
The community is invited to join Garrett’s friends and family to raise money to support this important mission for the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation.
Tickets to the event are $40 and free for children 5 and under. They may be purchased online at: gdmemorialfundraiser.eventbrite.com or at the following locations: the Quality Inn, Warner Physical Therapy, and Strands & Essence Salon. All tickets include food and non-alcoholic drinks along with a cash bar (identification required).
Tickets also will be available at the event.
Tickets include the opportunity to win a “Destination Fair Haven” package with overnight accommodations, dinner and other activities. Many raffle baskets and silent auction items, which were generously donated by members of the community, will also be available.
Live music will be provided by The Billionaires, Bryan Syrell, PK Experience, The Royals and Cam Caruso/Gary Carpentier. The Dance Hall Doctor will DJ the event.
Many activities will be offered including a dunk booth, carnival games, Henna tattoos, lawn games, hay rides and more, some for a small fee. One highlight of the day will be a cornhole tournament with two brackets: “competitive” and “social.”
Registration is available online at: gdmemorialfundraiser.eventbrite.com. Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation apparel and “swag” will also be available for purchase.
A free shuttle will be provided to and from the event by the Oswego “D” Bus. For a full schedule and updates follow us on Facebook, facebook.com/gdmemorialfoundation.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can email: gdmemorialfoundation@gmail.com. Donations may be made at: paypal.me/gdmemorialfoundation.
The family wants to thank the following sponsors: Dominic Bozzelli, Jr., BSI Mechanical Inc., New York Bold Onions, Karen Usherwood, Warner Physical Therapy, Dom, Sue & Bianca Bozzelli, Kyle Collins, Oswego “D” Bus, Dudley Construction, Integrative Counseling, Andy & Karen Light, Mitchell’s Speedway Press, North East Technologies and Stone Creek Golf Club.
