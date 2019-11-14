OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Library will ease holiday preparations with a number of events scheduled for November and December.
A “Learn to” class in card making takes place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Using stamps, ink and card stock participants will create one fall tag and two Christmas cards.
A paper mosaic class follows from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. This is a fun paper piecing project to use up scraps of paper.
Make a wreath with evergreen boughs from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 or an evergreen arrangement from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Organizers ask that interested participants take just one of the evergreen classes to make room for more people. For those who plan to do an arrangement and who already have a container and some decorations, are free to bring them along.
To reserve a place in any of the “Learn to” classes, call the library at 315-341-5867 or stop in at the main desk at the library, 120 E. Second St.
Sales of the Library’s “Read Around Oswego” calendar continue through December at the river’s end bookstore, the Richardson-Bates Historic House, the town of Oswego Historical Society and at the library’s main desk. Calendars are $10 each and feature local people, places, and a year’s worth of book recommendations.
Friends of the Library will also wrap books at the river’s end bookstore Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Monday, Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.