OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County Toys for Tots is doing its part to make sure that no child goes without this holiday season.
And they need your help to make it happen.
Toys for Tots is a 74-year-old national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and volunteers. The program provides gifts to less fortunate children each year during the Christmas holiday season. Last year, Toys for Tots helped 7.4 million children in more than 800 communities across the nation.
In St. Lawrence County, a total of 7,462 toys were distributed and 1,495 children were supported last year, according to St. Lawrence County Toys for Tots coordinator Christina Thornhill.
Donation collection, at Toys for Tots boxes in stores and locations across the county, is underway.
“We do really well with our donation boxes in the stores that have been already placed. We are always open to any new locations that would like to contribute. They can go right to the website and fill out an application for a box,” Ms. Thornhill said.
The majority of boxes will be collected on Dec. 15.
Toys for Tots does not take the applications directly.
“We have partnered up with organizations throughout the county that help us with the application process and then I just basically go through, do a check and make sure we do not have any duplicate applications,” Ms. Thornhill said.
In Ogdensburg, applications can be picked up and submitted to the Salvation Army, 401 Franklin St.
Applications can also be submitted at the Hammond Free Library, 17 N. Main St.; Church and Community Program, 30 Court St., Canton; Massena Salvation Army, 20 Russell Road; Gouverneur Public Library, 60 Church St.; Potsdam Holiday Fund, P.O. Box 827; and Star Lake Elves, P.O. Box 21.
Ms. Thornhill requests that if you would like to submit an application that you contact the agencies listed for when they are open to assist you in the process.
The goal is to help anyone who needs it.
“We fill the demand,” Ms. Thornhill said. “We don’t have a goal other than to fill the application requests we receive. We average anywhere from three to four toys per kid.”
Toys for Tots provides for youth up to the age of 18, as long as they are still in high school, according to Ms. Thornhill. There is a need for age appropriate donations for those teenagers.
“People don’t realize that we do that. So is that something that people don’t often think about when they make donations. It’s something we lack, presents for those older age groups,” she said.
Ideas could be hair products and hair irons or straighteners, tools, as well as hunting, fishing and sports equipment.
“They are probably one of our bigger needs and where we spend the majority of our monetary donations on those age groups,” Ms. Thornhill said.
The program’s website is www.toysfortots.org. Go to “Find Your Local Campaign” in the menu, click New York State and St. Lawrence County in the drop-down boxes. The website has information about making a donation, how to volunteer, where to find agencies to assist with applications, donation box applications and other details about Toys for Tots.
You can also contact Ms. Thornhill at cmrfgl10@yahoo.com.
