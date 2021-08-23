Girl Scout donates to OCO Arbor House

FULTON – When Sophrona MacDonald, a member of Hannibal Girl Scout Troop -10704 was looking for a project that would help her achieve the Silver Award she knew she wanted to do a project that would positively impact others. Upon visiting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) website she was impressed with the Arbor House and the work that it does to help individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorders. MacDonald decided to put together a gift basket for each of Arbor House’s 16 residents. The baskets were filled with a variety of hygiene products, art supplies, and even a snack. She also recruited her friends to write a personalized note card for each basket letting residents know that they support them and are wishing them well.
“We were pleasantly surprised when Sophrona contacted us and told us about her project,” said Director of OCO Behavioral Health Services Beth Thompson. “We greatly appreciate the effort that Sophrona put into this project. It is a very inspirational gesture. Our residents will be thrilled to receive their baskets.”
Established in 1987, OCO’s Arbor House offers 24 hour/seven day per week supervision for 16 adults in a warm and inviting home-like environment. Licensed by OASAS, the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the Arbor House is located in the countryside of western Oswego County a few miles west of the city of Oswego. For more information about Arbor House visit oco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.