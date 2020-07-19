Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways celebrates local graduates

CICERO — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council (serving 24 counties in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania) is recognizing its 150 Girl Scout Ambassadors graduating high school during the 2019-2020 member year. Ambassadors are Girl Scouts who are in 11th and 12th grade (approximately ages 16-18).
“We are tremendously proud of our graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors. Now is the time that they will embrace all that they’ve learned through Girl Scouting, honor how they are forever part of our Movement, and enter the post-high school world as leaders. These young women have courage, confidence, and character and will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.
As a graduating Girl Scout Ambassador, girls bridge to Girl Scout Adult. Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life. It’s a defining moment to recognize a girl’s achievements and signals that she’s ready for new adventures and responsibilities at the next Girl Scout level. Bridging is an activity that is recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and is designed to emphasize continuity in the program.
Young women who bridge to adults join the 750,000 Girl Scouts—across the country and around the world—who volunteer their time and inspire girls to become leaders. They are also linked to an astounding global sisterhood of 10 million through the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, and 50 million Girl Scout alums.
Bridging ceremonies often utilize a bridge as a prop. The act of crossing the bridge is a physical and symbolic step into the future. Small bridges are often specifically made for use at ceremonies, or girls cross an actual bridge structure at a local park or scenic area. During bridging ceremonies, girls are honored for their progression and growth, and mark milestones as they move to the next level.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GSNYPENN service units and troops have had to become extra creative with their bridging ceremonies this year. Many are holding parades and “drive-by” celebrations for the health and safety of all and to adhere to local social distancing protocols.
To recognize girl members bridging to adult, the GSNYPENN council recently delivered a special Girl Scout graduate lawn sign to each of the following 150 graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors.
Local ambassadors include:
Morgan Fischer, Oswego.
Gabrielle Gloude, Constantia.
Sierra Harris, Fulton.
Jenna Lewis, Phoenix.
Isabella Petitto, Brewerton.
Peyton Rasbeck, Mexico.
Kaitlyn Soucy, Mexico.
Katelynn Spaulding, Mexico.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades kindergarten-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
