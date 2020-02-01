WATERTOWN — The 2019 -giveNNY campaign raised a record $24,375 to support nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties thanks to gifts from more than 115 individuals, families and businesses, and a matching grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Twenty-seven nonprofit organizations participated in the recent campaign, the most since the -giveNNY movement began three years ago.
The local effort united tri-county nonprofits on the Dec. 3, 2019, -GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnessed the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generous acts.
“The addition of the Community Foundation’s matching grant this year not only resulted in more support for local organizations, it also encouraged more gifts overall,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement Friday. “It gives us confidence to look for ways to expand upon it in the future, which we are currently assessing.”
Participating nonprofit organizations will receive an equal share of gifts to the campaign as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation, which will be awarded in the coming weeks. All gifts given and 100 percent of the matching grant will be distributed.
Jennifer Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center, has led the -giveNNY movement since it began.
“The generosity our community has shown is a heartfelt testament to the amazingly caring souls who love the North Country,” she said in a statement Friday.
