WATERTOWN — On international -GivingTuesday, the month-long -giveNNY campaign wraps up with a day of radio broadcasts beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tunes 92.5 FM/104.5 FM.
Twenty-seven nonprofit organizations will be participating in the -giveNNY day of giving, an effort to unite tri-county nonprofits on international -GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that encourages philanthropy and celebrates generosity.
The following nonprofits are participating in this year’s campaign: ACR Health, the Antique Boat Museum, the Association of the Blind & Visually Impaired of NNY, the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, CHJC, the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, the Clayton Opera House (TIPAF), CREDO Community Center, Hand In Hand Early Childhood Center, Hospice of Jefferson County, the JRC Foundation, New Day Children’s Center, North Country Family Health Center, Orchestra of Northern New York, Planned Parenthood of the North Country, the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Save The River, the SPCA of Jefferson County, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Thousand Islands Land Trust, United Way of NNY, the Volunteer Transportation Center, the Watertown Family YMCA, the Watertown Lyric Theater, the Watertown Urban Mission and WPBS TV.
The broadcast will feature representatives from participating organizations highlighting the impact each makes in the communities they serve. The community is encouraged to tune in and learn more about how participating organizations work to improve the quality of life for thousands across the north country.
This year, the Northern New York Community Foundation has pledged to match all donations to the campaign up to $10,000. The Foundation also is handling all gifts made to this year’s campaign. An online giving portal is open at nnycf.org/givenny and gifts also may be dropped off or mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Participating nonprofit organizations will benefit through equal shares of the gifts made to the campaign, which will be distributed as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Community Foundation for helping to take our local -GivingTuesday efforts to the next level,” Jennifer Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center, said in a statement. “By partnering with -giveNNY and offering a $10,000 match, 27 organizations from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties will benefit from the selfless generosity of all who support worthy causes in our own backyard.”
Mrs. Hodge has led the campaign to unite and aid local nonprofits since it began. The campaign, now entering its third year, formally kicked off Nov. 4.
