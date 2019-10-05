“Giving Thanks” fundraiser
Plans are underway for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) annual “Giving Thanks”. The event serves as both an opportunity to highlight OCO’s many programs and services and as a fundraiser to ensure that OCO will be able to maintain and continue to make these programs and services available. To be held Friday, Nov. 1 at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego, OCO’s “Giving Thanks” event offers attendees a varied assortment of autumn inspired food and refreshments from some of Oswego County’s finest restaurants and eateries. Food stations throughout the venue will feature harvest season delicacies paired with wine and beer samples especially chosen to complement each food choice. Pictured are OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear meets with Dustin Trimble at the Eis House in Mexico. The restaurant returns to “Giving Thanks” with its seasonal favorite, butternut squash bisque, which was the also the crowd’s choice for best dish at last year’s “Giving Thanks.” For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities call 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or visit www.oco.org.

