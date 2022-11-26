ACR Health is asking north country residents for donations to support community members in need this upcoming Giving Tuesday.
Mary Beth Anderson, director of development and community engagement at ACR Health, said that Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and has grown into a global phenomena. Non-profit organizations decided that Thanksgiving and the days of sales that follow would also be a good time to “encourage people to do good” and inspire people to “give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.”
Ms. Anderson said that she hopes people will use Giving Tuesday to find out more about their favorite non-profits and consider ACR Health when making donations.
“It’s great for people to find out a little bit more about our organization, finding out what we do in the community and trying to get the word out so that people will understand what we do, who we service, how we support,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll become fans of our organization and help people that are in the nine counties that we serve.”
ACR Health provides a variety of services to residents of the north country, including youth and family services, harm reduction, housing support and other programs to anyone who needs help. Ms. Anderson said that any donations the organization receives helps them “continue to do the good work that we do” and is another way for people to do something for their communities outside of commercial shopping.
The organization accepts monetary donations, goods such as hygiene products, cleaning supplies and food, and volunteer services from anyone interested in helping their community.
“There’s a lot of people that really need support right now; I hope people will take a look at this opportunity to be able to support any agency that is helping people in the community,” Ms. Anderson said. “Just remembering people during the holiday season because not everybody has others that are there for them.”
