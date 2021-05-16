Times staff report
COPENHAGEN — More than 800 children under age 5 die every day from drinking dirty water and from poor sanitation due to the lack of water.
This community’s fifth 6K run/walk to raise money for water projects in developing countries is trying to help solve that.
The local World Vision Global 6K for Water is set for 9 a.m. Saturday starting at Copenhagen Central School. Virtual participants are welcome and can complete their 6Ks when and where they want.
A discount on all registration fees expires at the end of today.
The distance is 6 kilometers because that is the average distance many people, usually women and children, walk every day to collect water that is often not even safe enough to drink.
So far, the Copenhagen team has 53 participants from six states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Hawaii. Team members range in age from 1 to 75. The group has raised more than $2,000 from registration fees and donations.
Registration for adults is $50, which is the average cost for World Vision to provide clean water to one person for life. The fee for youth under 18 is $25.
Participants each receive a T-shirt, finisher medal and a unique race bib with the name and photo of a child who will benefit from World Vision water projects. The children on the race bibs also are available for sponsorship through World Vision.
To register, visit www.teamworldvision.org/team/copenhagen and click on “Join our team.” For $10 off all registration fees, use discount code “Spring10.” The discount is valid until 11:59 p.m. PST today, which is the last day to register and be guaranteed to receive T-shirts and race bibs in time for the event.
To donate to the team’s $5,000 fundraising goal, click on “Support us.”
According to World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, if the last 10% of the world had access to clean water, we would save nearly 1,000 kids’ lives every day, girls worldwide would miss school 50% less often, and women and children around the world would save 200 million hours from not hauling water every day.
Contact Leslie Sheldon (lesliesheldon7@hotmail.com, 315-777-0994) for more information.
