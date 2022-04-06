Global 6K run/walk offers $15 registration discount

COPENHAGEN — A $15 discount on registration fees for the community’s annual 6-kilometer run/walk to raise money for water projects in other countries is valid through Sunday.
The World Vision Global 6K for Water is set for 9 a.m. May 21 starting at Copenhagen Central School. Virtual participants are also welcome.
The event course is 6 kilometers, or 3.7 miles because that is the average distance many people walk daily to collect water that is often unsafe to drink.
Registration is $50 for adults, which is the average cost to provide lasting clean water to one person, and $25 for youth younger than 18.
Participants each receive a T-shirt, finisher medal and a race bib featuring the name and photo of a child who will benefit from water projects. The children on the race bibs may also be sponsored through World Vision.
To register, visit global6k.worldvision.org/team/copenhagen and click on “Join our team.” For $15 off all registrations until 11:59 a.m. Sunday, enter promo code WWD22. To donate to the team’s $5,000 fundraising goal, click on “Support us.”
Contact Leslie Sheldon at lesliesheldon7@hotmail.com or 315-777-0994 for more information, including how to organize your own 6K event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.