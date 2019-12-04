“Gloves for Love” campaign underway
OSWEGO - Exelon Representative and Chairman of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union Board of Directors Harrison Greeney, presents Oswego County Opportunities Development Director Bridget Dolbear with a check in the amount of $2,340 in support of OCO Nutrition Services’ Blizzard Bag project. Blizzard Bags are filled with food items and a cheery note and provides seniors in OCO’s Home Delivered Meals program with an emergency food supply to make sure they don’t miss a meal due to inclement weather. Exelon’s check represents a match of the funds raised as part of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s “Gloves for Love” campaign. Each year the Oswego County Federal Credit Union collects gloves, scarves, hats, mittens, and monetary donations at all of its branches. This year’s “Gloves for Love” campaign begins Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 3. Gloves and other donations will be distributed throughout the county on Jan. 11. For more information the Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s “Gloves for Love” campaign contact Mary Greeney at 315-343-7822 or via email at mgreeney oswegofcu.org. Pictured from left are OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart, Bridget Dolbear, Harrison Greeney and OCFCU Community Events Planner Mary Greeney.

