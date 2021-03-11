AKWESASNE — The Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club has announced that member Cayde Lazore has raised $3,701 for the club.
Cayde along with his mother started a GoFundMe page for him to raise the money through pledges for him to complete a 4-mile run every four hours over a 48-hour period.
On the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge event page it explains the reason behind the event as: “In a time when there is so much divisiveness in the world, this event gives all of us the rare opportunity to come together for a common goal with people from all over the world!”
Cayde’s motivation to complete this event was to raise money for the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, where he has been a club member since he was 6 years old.
Starting March 5 at 11 p.m., Cayde started his run. Over the 12 runs, Cayde’s times would varied from 31 minutes to 1 hour an 11 minutes. During the 11 p.m. run on night two he ran into some cramping but finished anyway thanks to some motivation from mom Cheyenne Lazore.
Cayde also had some other running friends for those two days, including his Grandpa Tom and Grandma Chubby. On his final run, club staff and kids along with many community supporters packed Generations Park to cheer him on. Over 26 cars and 50 people came out in 20-degree weather to support Cayde. People also parked their cars along his running route to cheer and honk their horns.
When asked after the race, why he chose the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, Cayde said he always felt comfortable in the environment and with all the club staff, it was a fun place to be after school while his mom works. He also said he looked forward to the Club’s “Be Great Bucks” and all the kool stuff he could get with earning his bucks.
For more information about the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, visit www.myabgc.com or call the club at 518-358-9911.
