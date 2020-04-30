Gofundme set up to raise funds for AEDs

LOWVILLE — The Virkler family has decided to cancel the Larry Virkler Memorial Fund Golf Tournament for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For 16 years the family has held the Memorial Day weekend tourney to contribute to the fund which aids in purchasing Artificial Defibrillators (AEDs) for non-profits and small businesses in the Lewis County area. To date more than 62 AEDs have been purchased.
In lieu of the tournament, the family has set up a Gofundme page at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/larry-virkler-defib-fund. Of the funds raised half will be donated to the Lowville Food pantry.
Event organizer Scott Virkler said any size donation would be appreciated.
