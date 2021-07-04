Golf tournament raises money for scholarships

OSWEGO - Trinity Catholic School recently held its annual Faith In Education Captain and Crew Golf Tournament to assist students with scholarships through its annual fund. The 12th snnual event was held at the Stone Creek Golf Club on Saturday, June 5.
The course is located in southwest Oswego and owned by Will Weimer and Scott Baker. The traditional pre-golf blessing was led by Father Morrissette. Traditional games on the course were longest drive, closest to the pin, Beat the Pro, and a skins game. Canale’s Restaurant served its meatball sandwiches for lunch.
Amedio’s Trucking was the corporate sponsor of the tournament. Other sponsors that donated this year included: Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Oswego County Labor Council, Chris Nelson State Farm Insurance, Dowdle Funeral Home and Oswego Hospital.
Next years tournament will be held at the Stone Creek Golf Club on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
