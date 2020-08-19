The Orchestra of Northern New York will host its third annual Golf Classic on Aug. 29 at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. Registration is at 9 a.m. with shotgun start for the four-person mixed scramble at 10 a.m. Jeremy Carney, a member of the ONNY board and golf tournament committee, is promoting the event at his business, Brick & Mortar Music, Potsdam. NBT Bank is sponsoring the tournament’s hole-in-one-contest with a $10,000 cash prize and Barstow Motors is underwriting the putting contest with a $2,500 cash prize. Door prizes include: an ONNY tote and can koozie, two bottles of hand sanitizer, a voucher for two dozen golf balls and a $10 gift card to Worldwide Golf Shops. The $75 entry fee for adults or $50 for junior division high school students includes 18 holes of golf with cart (adult teams only), lunch at the turn and heavy hors d’oeuvres following play with entertainment by Microburst. Cash bar, raffles, auctions and prizes for other contests are extra. Register at onny.org or in person at Brick & Mortar Music, 15 Market St., Potsdam.