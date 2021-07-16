Golisano Hospital summer-time toy drive

OSWEGO — The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, the Oswego Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department have teamed up to form a toy and necessities drive for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Donations will be accepted until Aug. 23 and can be dropped off to The Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St., Oswego Police Department, 169 W. Second St. or Phoenix Police Department, 455 Main St., between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All items must be new items. After all donations are received, they will be delivered right to the hospital.
“I believe all families should not have to struggle to make their kids comfortable while they are sick. If we can help them gather items in need, we will do that with the public’s help. This is a great way to cheer all of them up and help them in any way we can,” said Jen Losurdo from Oswego City County Youth Bureau.
Below is the wish list of the children and families:
Crayola crayons and thin Crayola markers; Uno cards; coloring books; travel-size toiletries — shampoo, conditioner body wash, body lotion, tooth brushes, tooth paste, hair brushes; fidget cubes and spinners; cricut maker and supplies; or any other items people would like to donate.
Should people have any questions regarding the donations contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Officer Chelsea Giovo 315-342-8120 at the Oswego Police Department or Officer Brian Fortino 315-695-2001 at the Phoenix Police Department.
