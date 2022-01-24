FULTON - The Good Guys Barber Shop in Fulton certainly lives up to its name. John heads there for hair cuts on a regular basis with support from staff at Oswego Industries. At his last appointment, staff realized he was in the advertising for Oswego Industries’ recent gift card raffle in December.
Instantly, staff members sent around a collection for the agency. In total, they donated over $200 to Oswego Industries in honor of John.
Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities for over 50 years. The agency also partners with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Programs offered by Oswego Industries include day habilitation, community habilitation, family support services, and vocational and employment supports. Each person-centered program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
