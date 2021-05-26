CANTON — St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Canton is continuing its series of Ramping Up raffles to support a new wheelchair ramp at the Court Street parish.
Weekly drawings have been culminating to a $5,000 grand prize drawing scheduled after the 9 a.m. Mass on Father’s Day, June 20. A total of 500 tickets throughout the campaign are being sold, at $50 each.
Weekly drawings for $250 and $500 have been held since April, and winning tickets are returned to the batch for additional chances to win. Prior to the grand prize drawing, a $1,000 prize will be drawn on June 8, and a $2,000 prize will be drawn on June 15.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased after Masses, by calling the rectory at 315-386-2543, or at participating Canton businesses: The Cascade, The Celtic Knot, Cindy’s Cake Shop, Coakley’s Hardware, Fountain of Health, Leberge & Curtis Rental, Little Italy, Mirror Mirror Hair Salon, North Country Savings Bank and The Pear Tree.
