HANNIBAL - The United Methodist Church of Hannibal Center/South Hannibal will hold a Grandparent’s Day chicken barbecue from noon until sold out on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The cost for a full dinner is $10 and consists of half a chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll, dessert and a beverages. People may also purchase half a chicken for $7.
The church is located at 512 County Route 21, Hannibal.
