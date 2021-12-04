MASSENA — Thanks to grant funding, eight more trees have been added to the beautification effort in the village of Massena.
The latest planting was last week at the corner of Maple and Main streets.
Andrew J. McMahon, Massena Electric Department superintendent and a member of the village’s Arbor Committee, said the Arbor Committee received grants from St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario PRISM and Alcoa to support the planting of the trees.
The St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, SLELO PRISM, was formed in 2011 to combat the spread of invasive species and mitigate associated threats.
Its mission is to protect native habitats, biodiversity, natural areas and freshwater resources by managing invasive species with an emphasis on prevention, early detection, rapid response, education and outreach. Its work is focused across five counties — Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Oswego and St. Lawrence.
Dale F. Raymo, deputy superintendent at Massena Electric and another member of the Arbor Committee, noted the longtime relationship the committee has had with Alcoa.
“The Arbor Committee has had a strong working relationship with Alcoa for over a decade to help revive our urban forest,” Mr. Raymo said. “Anybody who drives by this corner is going to be surprised what a difference it already makes.”
Massena Town Councilor Albert N. Nicola expressed gratitude for the latest plantings.
“This is a greatly appreciated step to bring maple trees back to Maple Street in a high-profile location,” he said.
That was one of the many ongoing efforts between Alcoa, the Arbor Committee and other organizations around the community.
In years past, trees have been planted in various locations and, during presentations at local schools, students have received saplings to take home and plant.
One of the Arbor Committee’s recent projects was the planting of four new maple trees at Massena Central High School to beautify the campus and help provide shade and energy savings. The trees were planted at the east end of the high school parking lot.
