Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund grant aids OCO Public Transit

FULTON - Thanks to the support of the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund, OCO Transportation Services is now offering a new bus route that serves the Pulaski/Sandy Creek area.
OCO’s OPT (Oswego County Public Transit) Transportation Services connect much of Oswego County via routes throughout the county and transfer points to transit services outside the county. However, there were still unserved areas in the northern part of the county and not enough resources to meet that need.
This is why the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund awarded a $5,000 grant to establish a new route – OPT 14 - for the Pulaski/Sandy Creek area.
“The OPT 14 route has been a great success and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund,” said Director of OCO Transit Services Gary Mashaw. “Since beginning the route in early August there has been consistent ridership and positive feedback from community members. Our riders often tell us how much they appreciate the new service and how it’s ‘a blessing’ to be able to easily travel to medical appointments, grocery stores, the pharmacy, shopping, employment and other personal business needs. For those who do not have access to a vehicle or are unable to drive, this new route has a tremendously positive impact on their quality of life.”
OCO’s OPT 14 departs from Towpath Towers in Fulton and runs a continuous loop between Pulaski and Sandy Creek that ends with a 3:55 p.m. return to Towpath Towers. The route has 16 stops in the greater Pulaski area, and includes three transfer stops where passengers are able to connect to other OPT routes and Centro to reach other locations in Oswego County as well as other bus lines.
“This endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community,” said Greater Pulaski Community Endowment fund Chairperson Tina Lane. “We are pleased to support the efforts of OCO Transportation Services to bring easy access to public transportation for our community and commend Gary and his staff for their work in our community and the impact it has on residents in the Pulaski area.”
In accordance with the New York State Health Department guidelines OCO Transportation is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and health of its patrons.
“Our buses and vans are sanitized before and after each trip,” said Mashaw. “Seating areas, handrails, doors - everything is thoroughly cleaned. Social distancing for seating is exercised and spaced accordingly. Each of our vehicles is also equipped with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and gloves upon request. Face coverings are mandatory for all passengers as well as our drivers.”
Mashaw added that people having any of the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus such as fever, cough and shortness of breath will be unable to use OCO Transportation Services. Those with symptoms will be referred to Oswego County Mobility Management for coordination of their transportation needs.
“We’re here to provide the vital transportation services needed in our county and do so in a safe, reliable manner. We want people to know that they can depend on OCO to safely get them where they need to go,” said Mashaw.
OCO Transportation Services offers public transportation routes that travel throughout Oswego County as well as other transit services. For more information contact them at 315-598-1514 or visit www.oco.org/transportation for a complete list of available routes and rates.
