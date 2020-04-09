Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund supports COVID-19 response

PULASKI - The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund announced that it is modifying its grantmaking this year to support nonprofit organizations in the region that are working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
The fund will rapidly deploy flexible resources in the form of one-time operating grants on a rolling basis to nonprofits whose operations support vulnerable populations stressed by the outbreak. The Pulaski Fund is seeding the effort with its own contribution and encourages individuals, institutions, and companies to donate as well. Grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.
Gifts can be made online at https://cnycf.org/pulaskicovid19 or by check made payable to “CNY Community Foundation” with a note “for Pulaski COVID-19 support”. Checks should be mailed to “CNY Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13202” or by contacting Thomas Griffith, vice president, development at (315) 422-9538 or tgriffith@cnycf.org.
Eligibility criteria and the application process for nonprofits requesting funding are available at https://cnycf.org/pulaskicovid19.
