Greater Pulaski Community Fund annual fundraising campaign begins

SYRACUSE – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund launched its annual fundraising campaign this fall with a goal of reaching and surpassing $10,000 in donations.
The John Ben Snow Memorial Trust pledged to provide a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10,000, for contributions received on or before Dec. 15. This yields a potential for $20,000 of growth in a permanent endowment that solely supports local projects.
The Pulaski Fund supports projects and programs operated by nonprofit organizations serving the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland.
Organizations such as the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, United Friends of Homeless Animals, Inc., and Village of Pulaski Public Library were all supported by grants from the fund.
Since its inception, the fund has supported arts and culture, community development, education, environment, health and human services programming in the Pulaski region with more than $375,000 in grants.
To support the fund’s growth and help the committee reach its matching grant goal, tax-deductible contributions can be sent to Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund, c/o Central New York Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13202 or donate securely online at www.cnycf.org/pulaski. Click on the “Donate Now” button in the right sidebar.
