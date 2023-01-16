Greater Pulaski Community Fund raises $10,825 during fundraising campaign

PULASKI – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund successfully raised more than $10,000 in community contributions during its fall 2022 appeal.
Thirty-eight contributions totaling $10,825 were collected during the campaign with gifts ranging from $25 to $2,500. This support from businesses and community members helped the Fund’s Advisory Committee secure $10,000 in matching dollars from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, bringing the combined total raised to $20,825. Continued growth of the Fund, through community contributions and matching grant support, increases its grantmaking capacity and strengthens its ability to meet the community’s changing needs over time.
The Pulaski Fund is a permanent endowment fund that supports nonprofit organizations serving the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland. Organizations such as Salmon River Fine Arts, Oswego County Opportunities and United Friends of Homeless Animals have all been recipients of grants from the Fund. Since its inception, the fund has supported arts and culture, community development, education, environment, health, and human services programming in the greater Pulaski region with more than $460,000 in grants.
About the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund
The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area. Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical community matching challenge grants, the endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community. Since its inception, the fund has provided more than $460,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing community needs in the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland and has grown its endowment to more than $1 million. People can learn more about the fund and contribute at cnycf.org/Pulaski. The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, cnycf.org.
About the Central New York Community Foundation
The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that receives contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of nearly $400 million and has invested more than $250 million in community improvement projects since its inception. As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of strategic initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of the time.
