Greater Pulaski Community Fund raises $15,335 during fundraising campaign

PULASKI – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund successfully raised more than $15,000 in community contributions during its fall 2020 appeal.
Sixty-nine contributions totaling $15,335 were collected during the campaign. This support from businesses and community members helped the Fund’s Advisory Committee secure $10,000 in matching dollars from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, bringing the combined total raised to $25,335. Continued growth of the fund, through community contributions and matching grant support, increases its grantmaking capacity and strengthens its ability to meet the community’s changing needs over time.
The Pulaski Fund is a permanent endowment fund that supports nonprofit organizations serving the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland. Organizations such as Salmon River Fine Arts, Oswego County Opportunities and United Friends of Homeless Animals have all been recipients of grants from the fund. Since its inception, the fund has supported arts and culture, community development, education, environment, health, and human services programming in the greater Pulaski region with more than $400,000 in grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.