OSWEGO — Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack program will hold a drive-thru grocery giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Church of the Resurrection, corner of West Fifth and Cayuga streets.
The program received donations of food in recent months and will distribute the remaining bounty Aug. 15 to local families in need. Volunteers will pack grocery bags with an assortment of food and hand out one bag to each car.
Vehicles should enter the church driveway from Cayuga Street, and those inside should wear masks.
Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization with a mission of helping to end childhood hunger. The Oswego program provides weekend meals and snacks to 400 hungry schoolchildren during the school year.
