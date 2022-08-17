A group of activists is hoping to open a homeless center at 256 N. Pleasant St. in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A group of local activists is looking at purchasing a house from the city to open a homeless center on North Pleasant Street.

The group, calling themselves “Watertown Area Rescue Mission,” or WARM, has been working for several months on plans to open a homeless center.

