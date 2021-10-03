FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club received a visit from Guiding Eyes for the Blind at their Sept. 16 meeting and Lion President David Guyer was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow, Lions Clubs International Foundations’ highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service.
Mary Oonk, regional coordinator for Guiding Eyes for the Blind made a presentation to the club and she was assisted by Terry Matro, who has been raising and training puppies for 26 years. They were joined by Douglas, a black Labrador in training. The Fulton Lions Club is a longstanding supporter of this organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss. Their objective is to connect exceptional dogs with individuals for greater independence.
“We are extremely delighted to honor David Guyer as a Melvin Jones Fellow,” said David Dingman, past president, and head of the club’s award committee. “He has served as our president multiple times and exemplifies everything this honor stands for with his sterling record of service to our community, and as an outstanding member of our club. Melvin Jones Fellows are firmly committed to finding ways of improving the quality of life in their local communities, and in the world community.”
Chartered in 1953, the Fulton club continues to be one of the most active in their district. They just completed their 31st Charby’s Duck Derby and are gearing up for their Mane Event comedy night, Oct. 22, and next year’s Lions Loot Sweepstakes. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.