4-H and Tractor Supply kick off Fall Paper Clover Campaign in Oswego County

MEXICO – Every year, 4-Her’s in Oswego County participate in several 4-H programs to help improve their knowledge and leadership skills. This fall, local Oswego County Tractor Supply stores are continuing their long-standing partnership with 4-H for the 2019 Fall Paper Clover Campaign to make it possible for more youth in the community to experience 4-H’s youth-led, hands-on programming.
Until Oct. 20 Oswego County Tractor Supply customers can participate in the 2019 Fall Paper Clover campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to individual Oswego County 4-H members wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country. The number of scholarships distributed to students following the fall campaign will be determined based on the total amount raised.
Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $14,500,000 in essential funding. The Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, raised over $1,000,000 during the fall 2018 campaign. The fundraising effort directly supports numerous 4-H programs in Oswego County.
For more information about joining the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.
