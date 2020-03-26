Habitat accepting applications for home ownership program

WATERTOWN — Throughout the United States, more than 18 million households pay half or more of their income on housing. Now, with millions of people working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, decent and affordable housing is more critical than ever.
Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Habitat for Humanity International’s Cost of Home campaign, which focuses on improving housing affordability across the housing continuum in four specific policy areas: increasing supply and preservation of affordable homes, equitably increasing access to credit, optimizing land use for affordable homes, and ensuring access to and development of communities of opportunity.
Although we are living in challenging and uncertain times, Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity is pushing forward with this critical work through the Home Ownership Program and is seeking prospective homeowners. Applications can be downloaded at www.tiahabitat.org/apply and submitted to the organization by appointment or by mail at 938 Water St. Watertown, NY 13601.
Thousand Island Habitat for Humanity serves Jefferson and Lewis counties first-time home buyers under 60% of the HUD area median income. Prospective home buyers are evaluated on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner. Home buyers partner with Habitat to build or rehabilitate the home and pay an affordable mortgage. See www.tiahabitat.org/apply for details on program requirements.
