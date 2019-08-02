MASSENA — The Massena youth football program will be the recipient of this year’s proceeds from the 4th annual Happy Days Car/Cycle Show, scheduled for Aug. 3 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
Registration runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and the show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day will include music, raffles, Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles, giveaways, trophies and pinup girls. It’s sponsored by Wendy’s, Custom Service Center and the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
The event raises money for various community nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, it has raised money for the Massena Humane Society, Boys and Girls Club of Massena and the Massena Downtown Theatre Restoration Project.
The inaugural event in 2016 drew 44 registered vehicles, including three bikes. But the count was higher when it included those who came to showcase a vehicle, but didn’t register. The first event raised more than $1,000 for the Massena Downtown Theatre Restoration Project, the nonprofit group that’s restoring the former Schine Theater in downtown Massena.
The 2017 event brought in more vehicles and raised more than $1,400 in donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. The money raised came from registration fees, a $30 donation from BD Entertainment, who offered bounce houses at the event, and about $46 in donations from Elite Events by: Lenny.
Last year, the Happy Days Car/Cycle Show raised $641 for the Massena Humane Society.
More information about this year’s event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/356876588232139/.
