Ava Lopez, 1, of Watertown, was one of the many children who received books from Literacy of Northern New York’s 20th annual book giveaway at the Salvation Army on Thursday. Ava is pictured with her mother, Alexandria Negron. Many of the books were donated by the staff, faculty and students at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, who collected 276 books during this year’s drive. Literacy of Northern New York also purchased $350 in books thanks to a donation from the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program. Literacy of Northern NY is a United Way partner agency. Courtesy LNNY