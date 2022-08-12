HARRISVILLE — The distribution of four 60-watt equivalent LED light bulbs to the property owners of each residence on the Harrisville Central School District tax roll — paid for by two anonymous donors — began Friday.

As word spread throughout the town of Diana from those who had seen one of the flyers about the initiative, people started trickling in to Harrisville Hardware, 8288 Route 3. Hardware store owner Robert J. Bernhard helped the donors and an anonymous organizer purchase 1,600 bulb packs for the grassroots project at a reduced price and agreed to distribute the bulbs.

