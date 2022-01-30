HARRISVILLE — To remember an avid outdoorsman and give back to the community, the second annual ice fishing event in memory of Chris Gamble will be held Feb. 19 in conjunction with the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department’s 21st annual ice fishing derby.
The $35 entry fee includes the northern pike fishing derby and drawings for prizes that include about $7,000 total in cash, a 570 Polaris four-wheeler, ice augers, ice shanties and 30 Yeti coolers. To win the four-wheeler, entrants must be at least 16 years old.
It is an additional $10 to enter the trout division, and children younger than 12 may enter the perch division for a $5 entry fee. There will be a payout for the top three fish entries with $500 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third awarded every hour. The weigh-in station will be at Sand Bay on the North Shore.
Chris Gamble died in March 2000, and his father, Jeffery Gamble, owner of Gamble Distributors in Carthage, said the memorial derby is a way to “keep Chris’ memory alive and to give back to the community.”
“Chris grew up at the lake,” Mr. Gamble said. “He loved the lake and enjoyed fishing and boating.”
Mr. Gamble noted that people do not need to be present nor fish to receive prizes from the memorial derby.
Don Thomas of the Harrisville Fire Department said the derby is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the proceeds aid in the purchase of gear and equipment.
“It allows us to get what we need without raising taxes,” Mr. Thomas said, adding that this year the department purchased air packs and plans to buy a gear washer and dryer. The specialized laundry machines help to prevent cancer by removing carcinogens from the turnout gear.
Mr. Thomas said last year with the Gambles involved in the derby there were more than 800 in attendance and the department brought in more than $10,000.
“It went really well,” he said.
Proceeds of the derby will also benefit the Chris Gamble Memorial Scholarship awarded to a member of the Carthage Central High School varsity boys lacrosse team who plans to attend a State University of New York college and exhibits the qualities of hard work and zeal for life as exemplified by the late Mr. Gamble.
During the derby, which takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be 50/50 raffles and food available at the weigh-in station. The derby is during the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s free fishing dates for this year, so a fishing license is not required. All other fishing regulations will apply.
Entry forms for the fishing derby are available at Harrisville Fire Hall, Sliders Food Mart, Harrisville’s Trackside Tavern, Harrisville Rod & Gun Club and Gamble Distributors in Carthage. Participants are encouraged to register prior to the fishing weekend.
Pre-registration will be held Feb. 18 from noon to 9 p.m. or starting at 4 a.m. at Harrisville Fire Hall, 14226 Church St.
As of this week, Mr. Thomas said there are about 8 inches of ice on Lake Bonaparte.
“It should last if we continue to get cold weather,” he said.
The prize drawings will begin at 4 p.m. at the weigh-in station unless COVID regulations prevent the gathering.
If there is not sufficient ice to hold the derby, the drawings will begin at noon at the fire station.
For more information, call 315-543-2833.
