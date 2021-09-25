Helena Fire Dept. receives grant from NNY Community Foundation

The Helena Fire Department recently received a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation and Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen. Pictured with the safety equipment purchased with the funds, from left, are Steven Wilson Sr., chief; Julie Wilson, safety officer; Zach Hewlett, firefighter; and Patrick Shorette, assistant chief. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.