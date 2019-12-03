Help the Greater Pulaski Community Fund meet its goal

PULASKI – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund’s Advisory Committee has raised more than $8,000 toward its fundraising goal of $10,000. With a short time remaining to raise $2,000, the advisory committee is working hard to meet its goal in this final stretch. Doing so will make the fund eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar matching grant of $10,000 from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust.
The Pulaski Fund has supported many nonprofit and town projects such as the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, Half Shire Historical Society and Friends of Salmon River Visitor’s Center and International Sport. The fund is designed to benefit arts, culture, community development, education, environment, health and human services programming in the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland in perpetuity.
People can help the Pulaski advisory committee meet its $10,000 goal by contributing to the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund. Contributions are tax-deductible, and can be sent by Dec. 15 to:
Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund
c/o Central New York Community Foundation
431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100
Syracuse, NY 13202
People may also donate securely online at www.cnycf.org/pulaski. Click on the “Donate Now” button in the right sidebar.
All contributors will be listed in a “Thank You” ad in the Oswego County News (formerly the Salmon River News). If people wish to remain anonymous, they may indicate so when making their gift. Donations must be received by Dec. 15 in order to qualify for the match.
