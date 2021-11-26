Heuvelton becoming ‘Who-velton’ for Dec. 3 holiday event

HEUVELTON — On Dec. 3, the Village of Heuvelton will undergo a name change to “Who-velton” as the community embraces the holiday season with a Dr. Seuss themed event.
There will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. and downtown businesses will take part in a viewer’s choice window decorating contest while participating shops will be having small events. Other aspects of the event are still being planned, according to Heuvelton Mayor Barbara Lashua.
“It’s pretty exciting I think,” said Lashua, “We feel it’s a great way to kick off the holidays and get people to come to our downtown.”
Lashua said that she has been working with area businesses and groups to hold the downtown holiday celebration. With an influx of new businesses in their downtown, Lashua said it can be a great way to get people to come to their downtown and see the revival.
“I am pretty happy with the number of businesses that have said they will take part,” said Lashua, “We are so fortunate to have a downtown that is really coming to life. I am so pleased with the dedication from the downtown business owners that I thought maybe now is the time to try to start something that is cohesive in order to highlight our downtown businesses.”
The mayor said that they have held several meetings with those interested in participating in the holiday event and it will be up to the business to plan what they would like to do.
“Each business is coming up with their own thing, for a lack of a better word. Some of them are doing craft activities for the kids,” she said, “It seems like everyone is jumping on board in their own way.”
There are plans for caroling along the streets.
A large tree on main street next to Stewart’s will be lit at 5 p.m. and Santa Claus will be there for the kids, according to Lashua. Each participating business will have forms at their businesses so children can write to Santa and place it in a mailbox located as well.
If any business or organization would like to take part they can contact the mayor through Facebook or send an email to villageclerk@heuveltonny.com.
