MASSENA — Officials with Highland Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center have begun a campaign to thank local hospitals, frontline workers and first responders for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, including assisting the nursing home’s residents at St. Lawrence Health System’s facilities.
They arranged for the food truck from An Italian Affair to cater meals from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, with Massena Hospital next in line. The offerings include pizza, pasta and salads.
“The staff is working around the clock to keep everybody safe. That includes our residents as well,” said Christopher Gramola from the facility’s community relations/admission office. “With that being said, we’re just trying to do something to give back as a thank you not only for us, but for the community,”
“We would like to say ‘thank you’ by offering meals at our expense for everything they have done and continue to do during these trying times,” he said.
Mr. Gramola said that by offering the meals from 4 to 7:30 p.m., they are trying to cover the shift change to allow as many frontline workers as possible to enjoy them.
He said Canton-Potsdam Hospital has about 500 staff members, 250 on each shift, who would be able to take advantage of the meal on their lunch breaks or as they’re coming into the facility to work. Massena Hospital will have about 150 staff members when the food truck is set up there within the next couple of weeks.
“It will be in a social distance kind of grab-and-go fashion,” he said.
He said hospitals, frontline workers and first responders deserve praise for the work they have done and continue to do during the pandemic.
“Our hospitals, front line workers and first responders have been working under extreme pressures during this unprecedented time to keep the north country safe,” Mr. Gramola said.
“As a thank you from our facility, the owners would like to give back to several hospitals as a thank you for all the hard work these individuals have put in to not only keep our communities safe from COVID but our residents in our nursing home as well,” he said.
