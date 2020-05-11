CANTON — Since James D. Carl’s April 10 death, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association has received several donations in his memory.
Mr. Carl, 84, was an active supporter of the SLCHA for nearly 15 years, serving as a trustee from 2014 until 2020, and on the publications committee for the Quarterly since 2006.
The Quarterly, printed since 1956 and published four times a year, features stories about the history of St. Lawrence County and Northern New York.
The magazine is distributed to more than 800 SLCHA members — individuals, businesses, libraries and schools — and is produced with content from local professionals, hobbyists and collectors.
Mr. Carl contributed more than 25 Quarterly articles over the years, mostly covering topics related to geology in the county. He covered civil war correspondence with local ties, the explosion at Benson Mines in 1908, and the establishment of Parishville, among other things.
Originally from Centralia, Ill., Mr. Carl moved to Potsdam in 1968 to join the faculty of SUNY Potsdam as a geology professor, leading courses in mineralogy, geochemistry, geomorphology and ore deposit geology, in more than 40 years of teaching.
He received the college President’s Award in 1988 and the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1989.
With lifelong interest in American history, Mr. Carl was a “passionate member and staunch supporter” of the SLCHA, according to the association.
Donations to the SLCHA in memory of Mr. Carl can be sent as checks to SLCHA, PO Box 8, Canton, with Mr. Carl’s name on the memo line. Donations in his name will be earmarked to support the Quarterly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.