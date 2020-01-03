HObble gobble raises $8,000
The 22nd annual Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk raised $8,000 to benefit the Potsdam Holiday Fund and local charities. Pictured are Pam Yurgartis, left, Potsdam Holiday Fund president, and Jacqueline Bill, race director.

