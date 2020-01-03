HObble gobble raises $8,000 Jan 3, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The 22nd annual Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk raised $8,000 to benefit the Potsdam Holiday Fund and local charities. Pictured are Pam Yurgartis, left, Potsdam Holiday Fund president, and Jacqueline Bill, race director. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Feature Stories Community Giving Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News FEMA & SBA aid available for Halloween storm damage Oswego Health to design pediatric friendly ER Parish voucher dispute update Wing It! Kick off to Ninth Annual Wing Fest Tom Murphy finds place with Seattle Mariners CMOO teams up with Oswego County Autism Task Force Farnham Family Services and the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions join forces REDC awards Oswego County $4.3 million Most Popular Local dairy co-op loses Kraft contract 13-year-old runaway was driver in Massena rollover crash What we learned in space and astronomy in 2019 Kraft to continue buying milk from Lowville dairy co-op Neighbors say woman who died in crash was warm, kind-hearted and always smiling Classifieds The Malone Telegram is seeking: MOTOR ROUTE DRIVERS Must have AV-RH 3803 LLC, Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of COLLECTOR�S NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF TAX ROLL AND WARRANT 10 Springing Holstein Heffers, $850 ea. Due Feb.-Mar. 150 Lrg. NH MANURE spreader 212bu, 8ft 3 Pt hitch snowblower double 14 Ford Focus SE, 70k highway miles, newer tires, heated AMENDED LEGAL NOTICE I NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF TAX ROLL AND WARRANT TAKE NOTICE I, Karen Stowell, the Tax Collector for the Town of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Notice of Complete
