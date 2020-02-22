Hood donates $1,000 to River Hospital’s polar Bear dip
HP Hood recently made a $1,000 donation to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. The funds were used to support the hospital’s 30th annual Polar Bear Dip, held Feb. 29, which benefited modernization of hospital patient rooms. Andrea Roden, River Hospital director of marketing and community relations, and Dan Langkabel, HP Hood EHS manager.

