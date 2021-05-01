WATERTOWN — Each year, Hospice of Jefferson County usually hosts a golf tournament, one of its biggest fundraisers. Due to COVID, it was decided that instead of a tournament this year, they would offer $125 golf packages for purchase.
What makes this fundraiser unique is the fact that 100% of the proceeds will go right to Hospice of Jefferson County to carry out its services for the community.
“The fact of the matter is that we offer comfort care and compassionate care to our patients and to their entire family,” said Kathy Arendt, director of Community Relations at Hospice of Jefferson County. “This (fundraising) really helps us to take care of the patient and the family, and to make sure that each day is the best day.”
Those interested can purchase the golf packages on the Hospice website at https://jeffersonhospice.org/ or by calling Hospice at 315-788-7323. Packages will be sold through June 1. Packages can be picked up at the 1398 Gotham Street Hospice location or shipped for a fee of $15.
If paying by check, checks should be made out to Hospice of Jefferson County, Attn: Kathy Arendt. Those with questions may contact Mrs. Arendt at 315-788-7323.
Each package includes:
— Round of gold and golf cart at Thousand Islands Golf Club
— Greg Norman GN Collection pullover golf shirt and hat
— $25 gift certificate courtesy of Cavallario’s Steak House
— Sleeve of golf balls courtesy of Coca-Cola and BodyArmor Sports Drink
“If we can get people out, especially now after COVID if people can get out in pairs or foursomes and have a good time and be out on that gorgeous course, all while giving to Hospice, it makes it all the better,” Mrs. Arendt said. “Everybody wins.”
With each package, those purchasing will receive a chance to win a 75-inch flat screen TV with sound bar courtesy of Big Apple Music. The drawing for the prize will take place at the Hospice masquerade ball in September.
According to Mrs. Arendt, it is entirely thanks to the generosity of the sponsors for the event that Hospice will be able to receive the full amount raised. She said this fundraiser has the potential to be the biggest that Hospice does. The hope is to sell 200 to 250 packages.
“If we sell 200, we’re looking at $25,000 clear profit,” she said. “For Hospice, we’re a small little nonprofit organization, so that’s huge for us. It has all the earmarks of being the biggest fundraiser for us of this year.”
Years ago, before Hospice had the golf tournament at Ives, it originally started at the TI Golf Club, so it’s like going home again to the TI Golf Club on beautiful Wellesley Island, Mrs. Arendt said.
With this package, people can golf whenever they’d like, and all the certificates don’t have to be used the same day. Mrs. Arendt shared that a lot of people who are buying them are giving their dad the golf certificate and their mom the lunch certificate, splitting the package up and using it as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day presents, which she said is a really great idea.
Aside from raising money for Hospice, a main goal with this golf package fundraiser is to get people out and about again and into the community.
“In the last year with COVID, Hospice this year is about supporting the community and supporting our local businesses,” Mrs. Arendt said. “We are very much part of this community, so all of the Hospice events this year that happen will be featuring local business. It’s extremely important to me that with our Jefferson County Stronger Together campaign that we launched last year, we continue to build on that mission and support local.”
