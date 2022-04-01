WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County’s “Room with a View” residence expansion project broke ground Friday afternoon at its Gotham Street location.
Aside from a short ceremonial groundbreaking outside the facility, Hospice held the reception and ceremony inside due to the wintry weather. Work is set to begin Monday and is expected to wrap up in November.
“Even now as we’re breaking ground today, we have eight beds and we’re putting four more on. And as of today, we have 10 people waiting to get in,” said Kathy L. Arendt, director of community relations for Hospice. “It just solidifies the point of why we’re trying to do this. Our patients, it’s not something that they can wait for too long and we want to be accommodating to the members of our community that need this service.”
Hospice has outgrown its current facility. Patients are often placed on a waiting list for a residence bed and Hospice’s occupancy rate decreases availability for patients on home hospice to be admitted for respite care.
The expansion is expected to cost around $2.3 million. The four new patient rooms will be similar to current residence rooms, but there will be additional acoustics in the wing to care for a wider range of symptomatic patients.
“On a day such as today, when we have 10 people waiting to get into our residence, those four beds are so needed,” Mrs. Arendt said. “Our staff really have the desire and the passion to bring these people in and care for them, so this is allowing us the space to do the work that we do.”
BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, designed the expansion to include enhanced ventilation systems with increased filtration and ionization treatment. Two rooms will have the capability to be converted to negative pressure rooms to enhance infection control.
The project includes expanded space for patients, families and staff. A room for recreational therapy, a solarium, a family room with a refreshment area and TV, as well as a small meditation space will be added.
A second nursing station, a nursing lounge and storage will be added for the staff. A healing garden, accessible from several interior locations, is designed to foster serenity.
The walking path around the pond will be resurfaced with stamped concrete for easier wheelchair access and mobility, and the Macsherry Reflection Garden will be moved so more patients can access it. New parking spaces will be added at the front of the building as required by state regulations.
“We’re not just adding more beds, we’re adding new service,” said Diana K. Woodhouse, Hospice CEO. “For those patients and families that we can only care for at home that have dementia, behaviors that can be disruptive to other patients that are here, we’re building these new rooms with additional acoustics so we’ll be able to admit those patients here that we haven’t been able to in the past. And that is such a needed service in our community. The families caring for these patients really need more support and we’re happy that we’re going to be able to provide that.”
Work is not expected to impact residents as most work is external. Work connecting to the building will be done as close to the end of the project as possible. Northern Tier Contracting, Gouverneur, developed a noise mitigation policy, so anytime those at Hospice ask them to stop work, they will honor the request. The foundation work will likely be the noisiest phase of the project and will be done first. Hospice purchased white noise machines for each room and will provide earplugs as part of the noise control policy.
“As with every birth, every death is different,” Mrs. Woodhouse said. “Our goal is to make that last breath peaceful and comfortable, with the family knowing that they provided the support that was needed by having the person in hospice.”
Speakers at Friday’s groundbreaking event included Mrs. Woodhouse; Maureen P. Cean, president of the Hospice Board of Directors; Rick W. Tague, president of BCA Architects & Engineers; and Jeffery L. Cole, president of the Hospice Foundation. The Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Hospice Foundation board member, gave a blessing. A reception following the ceremony featured a champagne toast and other refreshments.
“I think our expanded services will certainly be welcomed by our community members, particularly those dealing with family members with dementia,” Mrs. Woodhouse said. “Having dealt with that in my own family, it’s very difficult. I’m really excited about being able to provide additional support in addition to what we already help with.”
Hospice and construction officials who led the ceremonial groundbreaking were joined by Northern New York Community Foundation Executive Director Rande S. Richardson and former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker, as well as Hospice medical staff and volunteers — “the people that have the boots on the ground,” Mrs. Arendt said.
Robert Kasulke, Hospice medical director; Anna Rascoe, registered nurse at Hospice home care; Casey Haughton, licensed practical nurse at the Residence; Rachael Golas, social work supervisor; and Sylvia Buduson, Hospice volunteer, all took up shovels.
“Everybody provides the service and has that passion, but we thought it important to highlight these people,” Mrs. Arendt said.
Northern Credit Union presented a check for $25,000 to Hospice for the expansion project. Hospice is getting closer to finishing the project financing. Many donors so far have been community members who have either been associated with Hospice or have known somebody who was cared for there.
“Once you’ve had that Hospice experience, that lives with you forever,” Mrs. Woodhouse said. “The patient’s comfort that’s provided by the staff here just makes such a difference for people.”
She noted that every dollar donated makes a difference. Hospice needs to raise between $500,000 and $800,000 more for the project.
Project backers include the Northern New York Community Foundation, Watertown Savings Bank and Hospice Foundation, along with many other corporate and private members of the community. Hospice has also applied for and is awaiting news about several grant opportunities.
Donations of all sizes are welcome and will be acknowledged through publication in the Hospice newsletter, through plaques outside named rooms and through a “Wall of Thanks” planned for the new wing.
“The opportunity to be present when new life comes into the world and watch that new life take its first breath is really very sacred, and a similar experience is happening with Hospice,” Mrs. Woodhouse said. “As life happens, we all have joys and sorrows that happen, but at the end of our lives, we all end up at the same place. That same life then comes to Hospice, the Hospice staff hold that same person that the maternity staff did — a little bigger, maybe a little worn and torn, but we help them complete their last journey and witness their last breath. That’s very sacred work.”
For more information on Hospice’s expansion project or how to donate, call 315-788-7323 or visit the Hospice website at jeffersonhospice.org.
