Hospital workers collect supplies for students

Massena Memorial employees, together with community members, collected three boxes of school supplies to support Massena Central School’s “Ready-4-School” event, held Aug. 26. From left are Jeff Chudzinski, public relations specialist; Tina Corcoran, senior director of public relations/planning/physician recruitment; Kristin Colarusso-Martin, community schools site coordinator; and Pat Brady, Massena Central School superintendent.
